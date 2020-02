Deputy Director General of Information Department of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the People's Republic of China Lijian Zhao expressed gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"We sincerely thank the support from the world leaders: President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan expressed solidarity with the Chinese people and readiness to provide all necessary assistance," Lijian Zhao tweeted.

