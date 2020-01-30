By Trend

So far, 694 international observers have been accredited in the early parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan on February 9, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said.

Panahov made the remark at the CEC meeting in Baku, Trend reports on Jan. 30.

The chairman added that the number of local observers reached 61,813 while 33,010 of them were nominated from political parties.

