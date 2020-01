President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to award First Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade with "Heydar Aliyev" Order.

Khoshbakht Yusifzade was honored for his outstanding contribution to and long-term effective activity in the development of oil industry in Azerbaijan.

