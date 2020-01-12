By Trend

Azerbaijan is in the list of best countries of 2019, which was prepared by the U.S. News & World Report», BAV Group and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Trend reports citing usnews.com.

The list, which contains rankings and subrankings on various categories, includes 80 countries.

Azerbaijan ranked 35th in Movers and 45th in Power ranking.

The Top 5 countries in the ranking are Switzerland, Japan, Canada, Germany and the UK.

The study and model used to score and rank countries were developed by BAV Group and The Wharton School

of the University of Pennsylvania, specifically professor David J. Reibstein, in consultation with U.S. News & World Report.

A set of 65 country attributes – terms that can be used to describe a country and

that are also relevant to the success of a modern nation – were identified. Attributes by nation were presented in a survey of more than 20,000 people from across the globe. Participants assessed how closely they associated an attribute with a nation.

---

