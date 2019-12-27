By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologist predict cloudy and foggy weather on December 28. Drizzle is expected in some places. North wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 5-7 °C at night, 9- °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be 5-7 °C at night, 10-12 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 758 mm mercury column to 765 mm mercury columns. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in the country's regions. Snow will fall in the mountainous areas. The rain will stop in the daytime. Fog will be observed in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 1-6 °C at night, 8-13 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will range from -1 to + 3 °C at night, and 4-9 °C in the daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, the prevalence of mild northern winds and temperatures close to the climatic norm in the Absheron Peninsula on December 28 will be mostly favorable for people sensitive to the weather.

