Cloudy and foggy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 20. Mild southwest wind is expected to intensify in some places.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +3-6 °C at night, +11-14 °C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be +4-6 °C at night, and +12-14 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

The atmospheric pressure will rise from 766 to 770 mm. Relative humidity will reach 70 to 80 percent at night, and 50 to 55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in the country's regions. However, drizzle is expected in the eastern regions. Fog and easterly winds will be also observed.

The temperature will range from 0 to +5 °C at night, +11-16 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0-5 °C at night, +6-11 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for people sensitive to the weather.

