Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Independence Day," Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

"During the years of independence the brotherly Kazakhstan has made significant progress in all areas of life through dynamic and comprehensive development and built high international standing."

"I am convinced that the current high level of our inter-governmental relations, which stem from the will of our two nations, and our strategic partnership will continue to open wide opportunities for maintaining our cooperation successfully in all areas," reads the letter.

"On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your activities, and the brotherly people of Kazakhstan everlasting peace and prosperity."

