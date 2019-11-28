By Trend

On Nov. 27, 2019, an international round table meeting on the “Russia-Turkey-Azerbaijan: Formation of new regional transport and energy hub (summing-up)” theme will be held in the hall of scientific councils of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences with the participation of experts, diplomats, representatives of academic, business circles and media outlets of the three countries, Trend reports Nov. 27.

The creation of the Russia-Turkey-Azerbaijan international public platform is the result of political dialogue between the three countries, which opens up new opportunities for economic cooperation, development of transport and energy projects and ensuring regional security in the context of the events taking place in the Middle East, the Caucasus and the Caspian-Black Sea region.

The round table meeting is continuation of the tripartite expert meetings that previously took place in Ankara and Baku, which were highly praised at the public level of the three countries.

It is expected that at the upcoming event, experts from Russia, Turkey and Azerbaijan will express their vision of the prospects for the development of cooperation in a trilateral format, as well as provide recommendations for solving topical problems.

The conference is organized by the Modern Turkey Study Center (Russia), the Institute for Russian Research (Turkey) and the Baku Network Expert Council (Azerbaijan).

The event is held as part of the project “Russia-Turkey-Azerbaijan: Formation of new regional transport and energy hub”, being implemented with financial support from Azerbaijan’s Presidential Grants Fund.

