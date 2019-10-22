By Laman Ismayilova

Changeably cloudy weather is expected in Baku on October 23. Light fog and drizzle will be observed in the morning. North-west wind will blow.

In Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 15–17 °C at night, 20–22 °C in the daytime. In Baku, the temperature will be 14–17 °C at night, 20-22 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be above the norm - 767 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather in country's regions will be mostly rainless. However, short rain is expected in some northern and eastern regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

The air temperature will be 9 –14 °C at night, 20-25 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 3-8 °C at night, 11-16 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

