By Trend

Azerbaijan’s national team participates in the TEKNOFEST festival in Turkey, Trend reports on Sept. 20 referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

Azerbaijan at the festival is represented by the winners of the “I am a pilot” training project and of the Drone Olympiad held in 2019 including Omar Hajihasanli, Saleh Guluzade and Eldar Mustafayev, as well as by teacher at the Azerbaijan Robotics and Engineering Academy (AREA) Tural Suleymanov.

The TEKNOFEST festival is being held at Ataturk Airport. One million people are expected to attend the event.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz