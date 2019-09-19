By Laman Ismayilova

Another yard in Baku has been successfully renovated within "The Our Yard" project, launched by IDEA Public Union.

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, the project aims to redevelop yards, make them greener, create a more comfortable living environment for residents and promote healthy lifestyle.

Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of the renovated yard located in Khatai district of Baku.

With total area of 12,000 square metres, the yard covers five 9-storey and two 16-storey buildings, accommodating 2,500 residents.

All conditions for the convenient movement of people with disabilities were created there. Mini-football field, area for playing chess, kids playgrounds and sports facilities were set up in the yard for leisure activities of people of all ages.

Bicycle path, ten gazebos, numerous benches and garbage cans are installed on the territory. The house for wedding and memorial ceremonies is also renovated and fully equipped.

The main objective in creating such sites is to ensure a healthy lifestyle for young people, strengthen their health, effectively organize leisure activities.

Taking into account the wishes and interests of the residents, new lampposts were installed, the facades and entrances of buildings were fully repaired.

This yard in Binagadi district has become the 30th yard renovated within the project.

"The Our Yard project" is planned to be implemented in all Baku districts. In this regard, IDEA proposes to submit information and recommendations about the yards in Baku which are in need of improvement.

Previously, another yard was renovated in Binagadi district.

Mini-football field, area for chess playing, children's playground, sports facilities were set up in the yard. In addition, eight gazebos, numerous benches and garbage cans were installed on the territory.

IDEA Public Union, established by Leyla Aliyeva on July 12, 2011, aims to promote public awareness on environmental issues and action, collaboration with the youth, promoting the education of environmental problems and finding proper solutions for them.

The public union calls upon each individual to care about the environment and to contribute to ongoing efforts against ecological problems.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz