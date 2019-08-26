By Trend:

Restoration of the Trapezitsa Architectural Museum Reserve, which is dear to every Bulgarian, by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation is perceived in Bulgaria as a symbol of peace and friendship between the two countries, Hristo Bondzholov, rector of the St. Cyril and St. Methodius University of Veliko Tarnovo, told Trend.

He said that the attention of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva to the city of Veliko Tarnovo is perceived by the Bulgarians as something great.

“We highly appreciate the support to our historical monuments, history and culture,” he said. “This is evidenced by the gratitude and respect with which the residents of our city met Mehriban Aliyeva.”

The rector reminded that for the contribution to the restoration and preservation of the historical and cultural heritage of Veliko Tarnovo city, grateful residents presented diplomas of honorary citizen of Veliko Tarnovo and honorary doctor of the St. Cyril and St. Methodius University of Veliko Tarnovo to Mehriban Aliyeva.

Hristo Bondzholov expressed hope that the productive cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Bulgaria will continue in the future, and will make an additional contribution to bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

“I know that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation is actively involved in the implementation of projects in the fields of education, culture, sports, public health, science and technology, environment, not only in Azerbaijan, but around the world,” the rector noted. “The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has a noble goal - the mutual enrichment of various cultures and civilizations, the expansion of dialogue between different peoples and the preservation of traditions of tolerance. I am glad that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation chose namely the city of Veliko Tarnovo to implement a project in the field of culture in Eastern Europe and included Trapezitsa into the list of cultural monuments of the world treasury. For us, the Bulgarians, it is very important what the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and in particular Mehriban Aliyeva does, as it is a part of intercultural dialogue, tolerance and mutual respect.”

Hristo Bondzholov also spoke about the role of Azerbaijan as an effective bridge between various civilizations.

“For me this is the right direction in which relations between East and West should develop,” he said. “That is namely what it means to meet the others halfway, those who are different from you. It is a gesture of nobility, a desire to maintain good neighborly relations and live in harmony. We must learn to live together and speak the same language - the language of friendship and tolerance. It can be Bulgarian, Azerbaijani, Russian, English or any other language needed for communication. However, the most important thing is to show goodwill and find what brings us together. Only then will we have a future.”

The rector emphasized that Bulgaria and Azerbaijan traditionally maintain good, friendly relations.

“This fully applies to the scientific and educational sphere,” he noted. “Over last years, Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have made progress in exchanges and cooperation in science and education. There are more than 20 agreements between higher education institutions of our countries. I must also highlight an important role of the Center of Azerbaijani Language and Culture at the Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski and the Center of the Bulgarian Language and Culture at the Baku Slavic University. Along with bilateral relations, our universities also cooperate within EU programs, especially Erasmus+.”

“This April, the agreement for cooperation between the Baku Slavic University and the St. Cyril and St. Methodius University of Veliko Tarnovo was signed,” he added. “This agreement envisages exchange of students and academic staff, participation in joint research activities and degree programs, implementation of joint projects. As a follow-up to the afore-mentioned agreement, I will pay a visit to Azerbaijan this autumn upon the kind invitation by Professor Nurlana Aliyeva, rector of the Baku Slavic University to discuss further broadening the cooperation between our universities.”