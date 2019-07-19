By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and mainly dry weather is expected in Baku on July 20.

Northwest wind is expected to intensify.

Temperature will range from +20°C to +24°C at night and +30°C+34°C in the daytime in Absheron and +22°C to +24°C at night and +31°C+33°C in the daytime in Baku,the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 761 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 60-65% at night, 40-45% in the daytime.

The sea water temperature will be +22-23°C on northern beaches in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba, while +23-24°C on south beaches Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh.

The weather will be mainly dry in country's regions. However, short rain and hail are predicted in the evening. West wind will intensify in some places.

Temperature will range from +20°C to +25°C at night, from +33°C to +38°C in the daytime, in mountains from +13°C to + 18°C at night, and from +23°C to +28°C in the daytime.

