Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Azerbaijan's capital city. Northwest wind will intensify in the daytime.

Temperature will range from +20°C to +25°C at night and +30°C+35°C in the daytime in Absheron and +23°C to +25°C at night and +33°C+35°C in the daytime in Baku.

Air pressure will be 755 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 40-45% in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Weather conditions on Absheron beaches, northwest wind will blow on northern beaches, including Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah and Zagulba.

The sea water temperature will be +22-23°C, while +23-24°C on south beaches, including Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

Rainy weather is expected in country's regions. Torrential rain and lightning predicted in some areas. Hail may be observed. West wind will intensify in some places.

Temperature will range from +20°C to +25°C at night, from +32°C to +37°C in the daytime, in mountains from +13°C to + 18°C at night, and from +19°C to +24°C in the daytime.

