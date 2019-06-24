By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku. North west wind will blow and intensify at times.

Temperature will range from +22°C to +25°C at night and +31°C+36°C in the daytime in Absheron and +23°C to +25°C at night and +34°C+36°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 758 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 45-55% in the daytime.

Weather conditions on Absheron beaches, north-west wind will blow on northern beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba).

The sea water temperature will be +23-24°C. North-west wind will blow on south beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). The temperature of sea water will be +25-26°C.

Rain is expected in some mountainous regions in evening. Hail is also predicted.

The west wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be from +21°C to +26°C at night, from +35°C to +40°C in the daytime, in mountains from +15°C to + 20°C at night, and from +23°C to +28°C in the daytime.

Hot temperature in the Absheron peninsula on June 25-26 is not favorable for meteo-sensitive people, but the mild north wind is a positive factor.

