By Trend

An international conference entitled "From interfaith and intercivilizational cooperation to universal solidarity" kicked off in Vienna, Austria, Trend reports on June 19.

The conference was organized by the Baku International Center for Interfaith and Intercivilizational Cooperation under the Caucasian Muslims Office, together with the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID), the Geneva Center for Human Rights Advancement and Global Dialogue and the Azerbaijani embassy in Austria.

The purpose of the conference is to draw attention to the universal significance of the propaganda of the Azerbaijani model of multiculturalism, put forward by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, to emphasize the exceptional importance of developing interfaith and inter-civilizational dialogue and cooperation in solving the problems of concern to the modern world.

At the opening ceremony of the conference, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on political issues Ali Hasanov read out President Aliyev’s message to the participants of the event.

About 300 state, public, academic and religious figures from over 30 countries, including the heads of five international and 16 non-governmental organizations, as well as deputy secretaries-general of the United Nations, representatives of the Austrian Federal Government and parliament, members of international organizations, religious confessions, embassy staff accredited in this country are participating in the event.

