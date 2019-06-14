By Trend

A farewell ceremony was held for military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Turkey involved in the Azerbaijani-Turkish Live-Firing Joint Tactical Exercises "Indestructible Brotherhood-2019", Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Deputy Commander of the Combined Arms Army, Major General Elman Orujov speaking at the ceremony, noted that the exercises were held at a high level, the servicemen of the two fraternal countries have demonstrated high professionalism, patriotism, and indestructible brotherhood.

During the event, the exercise participants have been presented the gifts.

The military personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Turkey moving from the Sadarak border checkpoint through the Umid Bridge over the Aras River returned to the places of their permanent deployment.

