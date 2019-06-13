By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on June 14. Moderate north-west wind will blow occasionally.

Temperature will be from +20°C to +24°C at night and +30°C+35°C in the daytime in Absheron and +21°C to +23°C at night and +32°C+34°C in the daytime in Baku.

Air pressure will be 759 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 30-40% in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Weather conditions on Absheron beaches, mild north wind will blow on northern beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba).

The sea water temperature will be +21-22°C. North wind will blow on south beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh).The temperature of sea water will be +23-24°C.

Rain is expected in some northern and western regions. Local torrential rain and hail are predicted in different places. West wind will intensify occasionally in some places.

Temperature will be from +19°C to +24°C at night, from +33°C to +38°C in the daytime, in mountains from +10°C to + 15°C at night, and from +19°C to +24°C in the daytime.

---

