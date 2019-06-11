By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainless is expected in Baku.

Weak mist will be observed in some places in the morning. Mild south wind will blow.

Temperature will be from +20°C to +23°C at night and +30°C+34°C in the daytime in Absheron and +21°C to +23°C at night and +32°C+34°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 758 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 35-40% in the daytime.

Weather conditions on Absheron beaches, mild south wind will blow on northern beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba). The sea water temperature will be +21-22°C.

Mild south wind will blow on south beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). The temperature of sea water will be +23-24°C.

Rain is expected in country's northern and western regions in the evening. Hail is also predicted. The east wind will intensify occasionally in some places.

Temperature will be from +16°C to +21°C at night, from +31°C to +37°C in the daytime, in mountains from +10°C to + 15°C at night, and from +19°C to +24°C in the daytime.

