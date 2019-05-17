By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, on the sidelines of his working visit to France, met with Diplomatic Adviser to the President of the French Republic Philippe Étienne, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting the sides exchanged their views on the current state of the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and France. Expressing their satisfaction with the existing cooperation the sides highlighted the necessity of the intensification of the mutual high-level meetings in further development of relations.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed his interlocutor on the current state of the negotiations on the peaceful resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs. It has been underlined that the soonest conflict settlement, liberation of the occupied territories and return of the Azerbaijani IDP's to their homes is indispensable for ensuring sustainable peace and development in the region.

Furthermore, the sides also exchanged their views on the issues of mutual interest of international agenda.

