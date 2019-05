By Trend

The aviation, as well as technical and flight personnel of the Air Force of Azerbaijan, flew to the airbase in Konya to participate in the “Anatolian Phoenix-2019” international search and rescue exercises that will start on May 13, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

Two Mi-35 and two Mi-17 helicopters will take part in the exercises that will last until May 24, said the ministry.

---

