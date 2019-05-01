By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless and changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on May 2.

Mist is predicted in some places in the morning. Mild south wind will blow.

Temperature will be from +12°C to +15°C at night and +20°C+25°C in the daytime in Absheron and +13°C to +15°C at night and +24°C+26°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 756 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 45-55% in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. However, short rain is expected in some mountainous regions in the evening. Lightning and hail are expected in the foothills.

Mist will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow.

Temperature will be from +11°C to +16°C at night, from +27°C to +32°C in the daytime, in mountains from +8°C to + 13°C at night, and from +15°C to +20°C in the daytime.

The weather on May 2 will be generally favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

---

