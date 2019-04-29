By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on April 30.Light fog and drizzle are predicted in some places in the morning. South west wind will blow.

Temperature will be from +`12°C to +17°C at night and +20°C+25°C in the daytime in Absheron and +14°C to +16°C at night and +21°C+23°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 761 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 50-60%.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. However, short-term rain is expected in some places at night and in the morning. Hail is predicted in foothill regions. Mist will be observed in some places at night and in the morning.

Temperature will be from +9°C to +14°C at night, from +23°C to +28°C in the daytime, in mountains from +5°C to + 10°C at night, and from +15°C to +20°C in the daytime.

The weather on April 30-May 1 will be generally favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

