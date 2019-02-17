By Trend

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 16 Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Marija Pejčinović Burić, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on Feb. 16.

At the meeting the Ministers discussed the cooperative relations between the two states and expressed satisfaction over the existing bilateral strategic ties.

The sides exchanged views over furthering the bilateral cooperation in various fields, as well as the issues related to cooperation within international organizations.

