By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on December 8. North wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +7-9˚C at night, +9-11˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula and Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 765 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 75-85%.

Intermittent rain is expected in country's regions. Fog is predicted in some places at night and in the morning.

Rain will fall at night. East wind will blow. The temperature will be +4-7˚C at night, +8-13˚C in daytime, -3+2˚C in mountains at night, +3-7˚C in daytime.

