By Leman Mammadova

The State Register of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Azerbaijan will be drafted.

It is pointed out in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2019, Trend reports.

According to the document, this issue has been identified as one of the main directions of state policy for refugees and internally displaced persons in 2019-2022.

Other priorities will be the passportization of historical and cultural monuments located on the territory of the reserves, the creation of a database that meets the modern requirements.

It also envisages defining borders and preparing maps for historical and cultural reserves.

On October 3 this year, the Museum Center hosted a presentation of the "Azerbaijan State Register of Intangible Cultural Heritage Sources" portal (www.intangible.az), prepared by the Ministry of Culture.

The e-portal contains information on the samples of intangible cultural heritage, their carriers and organizations, as well as national and international documents adopted in the field of culture, the latest innovations in the field of intangible heritage, examples of cultural heritage UNESCO list, necessary scientific literature, photos and videos about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, etc. In addition, the portal provides information on the intangible heritage patterns of cities and districts of Azerbaijan.

Along with the Ministry of Culture, numerous organizations, including the Institute of Folklore, National History Museum, the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography, Azerbaijan Ashugs Union, the Institute of Architecture and Art, Azerbaijan State Information Agency, Azerbaijan National Art Museum, Azerbaijan State Museum of Musical Culture, National Culinary Center, State Film Fund, National Library of Azerbaijan and others work on the preparation of the e-portal.

The establishment of the State Register of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Azerbaijan is based on the necessity of state registration of intangible cultural samples, promoting their propaganda, and formulating the necessary informational database to prevent the Armenians from adopting them.

Recently, Yalli (Kochari, Tenzere) and the "Dede Gorgud's heritage: a file on culture, folk legends and music” by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkey have been included in the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. It was noted that Yalli, traditional group dances of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, is in need of urgent safeguarding.

The list also includes Azerbaijan’s Lahij copper craft, ashig art (combines poetry, storytelling and traditional instrumental music), Novruz holiday, the art of carpet weaving, kelaghayi (traditional Azerbaijani women’s headgear), the art of playing tar (stringed musical instrument), while Chovqan, the traditional Karabakh horse-riding game, has been included in the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.

Azerbaijan became member of UNESCO on June 3, 1992, after the restoration of its independence. In 2003, Azerbaijan and UNESCO signed the framework agreement on cooperation in the areas of culture, science, education and communication, which allowed Azerbaijan to become one of the donors of UNESCO.

The Icherisheher (Old City), Maiden Tower and Shirvanshah's palace were included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2000, while since 2007 the Gobustan National Historical-Artistic reserve has also been listed there.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz