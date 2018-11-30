By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 1-2. North-west wind will intensify on December 2, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Unstable weather is expected in country's regions till December 2 daytime.

Intermittent rain is expected in the mountainous and foothill regions. It will likely intensify in some places.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz