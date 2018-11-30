By Trend

Azerbaijan and Romania are strategic partners, Ambassador of Romania to Azerbaijan Dan Iancu said at an event dedicated to the Day of National Unity of Romania on Nov. 29.

"We have close relations with Azerbaijan in political, economic, humanitarian and other areas of mutual interest. In 2018, we made progress in all areas of bilateral relations. Last week, the fifth meeting of the intergovernmental commission took place in Bucharest, and this created the basis for an ambitious bilateral agenda for 2019," the ambassador said.

He further noted that Romania will chair the Council of Europe in 1H2019. The ambassador stressed that the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU is an integral part of the agenda of the Romanian presidency.

Iancu expressed hope that a new partnership agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan will be signed soon.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Ali Ahmadov said the relations between the two countries have developed more actively during the years of independence.

He emphasized the importance of reciprocal visits of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Romania in the development of relations.

The two countries have made very important decisions, the implementation of which successfully continues, Ahmadov said.

He highlighted the importance of political dialogue between the two countries.

The deputy prime minister said that Romania has always supported the fair position of Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Ahmadov stressed that economic relations are also successfully developing between the two countries and these ties will be further expanded in the future.

---

