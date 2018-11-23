By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy weather is expected in Baku on November 24.

Strong north-west wind will be replaced by north-east wind in the afternoon

The temperature on the peninsula will be +5-7˚C at night, +8-10˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula and Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 765 mm mercury column to 776 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80%.

The ecologists predict rainy weather in country's regions. The snow will fall in Lankaran-Astara zone. East wind will intensify in some places in the daytime. The temperature will be +3-7˚C at night, +8-11˚C in daytime, -3+2˚C in mountains at night, +2-7 degrees of frost in highlands, +3-6˚C in daytime.

