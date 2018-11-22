By Laman Ismayilova

The ecologists predict changeable cloudy weather on November 23.

North-east wind will be replaced with north-west wind in the evening.

The temperature at Absheron peninsula will be +6-8˚C at night, +10-12˚C in the afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 761 mm mercury column to 767 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 75-85%.

Rainfall is expected in country's regions. Snow is predicted in mountainous regions and foothills. Fog is expected in some places. The western wind will intensify in some places in the daytime. The temperature will be +3-8˚C at night, +9-14˚C in daytime, -3+2˚C in mountains at night, +2-6˚C in daytime.

In the evening of November 23 to midnight on the Absheron Peninsula,

South wind and significant increase in atmosphere pressure may cause anxiety in some meteo-sensitive people.

Intermittent rain is expected on November 22-23. In some places, rainfall is likely to be intensive.

Unstable weather conditions are expected to continue until November 25.

---

