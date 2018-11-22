By Trend

The head of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev discussed in Moscow the legal status of the Caspian Sea with the Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, the press service of the Security Council of the Russian Federation reported, according to Russian media.

"The prospects for interaction between various ministries and departments of Russia and Azerbaijan, countering terrorism, as well as the topics of the legal status of the Caspian Sea were discussed with the head of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev," said in the message.

On Aug. 12, the heads of five Caspian states signed the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea at the 5th Summit of the Heads of Caspian States in Aktau. The Convention is a historic document for the region, the work on which has been carried out for two decades since 1996.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz