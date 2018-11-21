By Trend

The ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) plays the role of an indicator of Azerbaijan's political atmosphere, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the NAP, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov said at an event marking the 26th anniversary of the NAP on Nov. 21.

Ahmadov noted that the creation of the NAP is one of the important events in Azerbaijan's modern history, and the party is satisfied with its activity over the past period.

"Over these years, Azerbaijan has significantly strengthened its position in the region. Today, Azerbaijan is one of the countries whose name is pronounced with respect," Ahmadov said.

He noted that the NAP unites 725,000 Azerbaijani citizens as its members.

Ahmadov stressed that this unity is due to the belief in national leader Heydar Aliyev's ideas.

He also stressed that Azerbaijan's future is as bright as the greatness of its historical past.