By Trend

The relations of strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan contribute to interaction in all spheres, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Ali Alizade said during the Business Roundup program on KAY2 TV channel, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan said in a message.

In the program, where attention was paid to the prospects for the development of trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, it was said that Baku is interested in cooperation with Islamabad in this area.

It was noted that this year, many joint projects were implemented between the two countries, exhibitions, business forums and meetings were held, joint visits were made, and an increase in trade was observed.

The ambassador also said that the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan contributes to cooperation in the economic, trade, military-technical, energy, tourism and other fields.

Alizade noted that in 2017, a joint working group was established to expand cooperation in the trade and economic sphere and in agriculture, as well as visa regime for Pakistani citizens was simplified and opportunities for joint investments increased.

Alizade also spoke about the ongoing development of political relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, mutual support of the two countries, the work carried out in education, tourism, joint work with Pakistan in the fight against terrorism, as well as about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, aggression policy, ethnic cleansing and provocations by Armenia.

---

