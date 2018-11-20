By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainy weather will remain in Baku on November 21.

North-western wind will be replaced by north-east wind in the evening.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +7-10˚C at night, +12-14˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula and +8-10˚C at night, +12-14˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 765 mm; relative humidity will be 70-80%.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. Fog will be observed in some places. Rain is predicted towards the evening in some places. Torrential rain is expected in some places, snow may fall in mountainous areas. West wind will intensify.

The temperature will be +6-9˚C at night, +12-17˚C in daytime, 0-5˚C in mountains at night, +1-5˚C in daytime.

On November 21, the mild khazri wind will blow in the Absheron Peninsula, which is relatively favorable for meteorologically sensitive people.

