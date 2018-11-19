By Trend

The US State Department's international conference on combating drugs will be held in Baku, the Azerbaijani deputy prime minister, chairman of the State Commission for Combating Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking, Ali Hasanov, said.

He was speaking at the 53rd session of the UN Subcommission on Illicit Drug Traffic and Related Matters in the Near and Middle East Nov. 19 in Baku.

He said that in this regard, the conference organizers appealed to the Azerbaijani president.

“The conference will be held in Baku April 16-18, 2019,” Hasanov said. “In this regard, an organizing committee has already been created. Up to 500 representatives from 120 countries, as well as heads of state of several countries, will participate in the event.”

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree Nov. 15 on the creation of an Organizing Committee for holding the 36th International Conference on Fighting Drug Trafficking in Baku in 2019.

