By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather will stay in Baku on November 17.

Rain is predicted in some places in the night. It will be foggy in the morning. North-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +8-10˚C at night, +13-15˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula and +8-10˚C at night, +14-16˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm; relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 60-65% in the afternoon.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country`s regions in the daytime. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +6-10˚C at night, +12-17˚C in daytime, -3+2˚C in mountains at night, +3-8˚C in daytime.

Normal course of meteorological factors and temperature regime close to climatic norm are expected on November 17-18 in Absheron peninsula, which is favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

