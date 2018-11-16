By Trend

The 6th meeting of the joint Azerbaijan-Russia demarcation commission was held in Moscow on Nov.13-15, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Nov. 15.

Further continuation of the demarcation of the state borders between Azerbaijan and Russia were discussed during the meeting and the 2019 plan of activity of the commission was approved.

The next meeting of the joint commission is planned to be held in Azerbaijan.

The time of the meeting will be agreed through diplomatic channels.

---

