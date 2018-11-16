By Kamila Aliyeva

The Regional Director of the Islamic Development Bank Group Regional Hub Turkey, Saleh Jelassi, will pay a working visit to Baku on December 10-11, IDB told Azernews.

Withing the framework of his visit, two projects - National Water Supply and Sanitation and Integrated Rural Development - currently being imlemented in Azerbaijan, will be discussed.

Other issues and prospects for future cooperation will also be considered.

The IsDB's supervision mission to Azerbaijan will take place on December 3-11.

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) is one of the world's largest multilateral development banks that has been working for over 40 years to improve the lives of the communities that it serves by delivering impact at scale.

The Bank brings together 57-Member Countries across four continents touching the lives of 1 in every 5 of the world’s population.

Rated AAA by the three major rating agencies of the world, the IsDB maintains an annual volume of operations above $10 billion and a subscribed capital of $70 billion. With its headquarters in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Bank also runs major regional hubs in Turkey, Morocco, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Senegal, and Nigeria.

The mission of the Islamic Development Bank is to equip people to drive their own economic and social progress at scale, putting the infrastructure in place to enable them to fulfil their potential.

The IsDB builds collaborative partnerships among communities and nations, and work towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by harnessing the power of science, technology and innovation and fostering ethical and sustainable solutions to the world’s greatest development challenges.

Over the years, the Islamic Development Bank has evolved from a single entity into a group (IsDB Group) comprising five entities: Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI), the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

---

