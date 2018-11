By Trend

Chile intends to open an embassy in Azerbaijan, acting spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend on Nov. 15.

According to a diplomatic note addressed to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry by the Foreign Ministry of Chile, the embassy of Chile will open in Baku soon as a sign of the importance attached to the development of bilateral relations.

---

