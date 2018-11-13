By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predicts changeable cloudy and rainless weather. North-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +7-9˚C at night, +11-13˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula and Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 771 mm; relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 55-60% in the afternoon.

Rainy weather is expected in country's regions. It will be foggy in some places.

East wind will blow. The temperature will be +5-9˚C at night, +10-14˚C in daytime, -3+2˚C in mountains at night, +3-7˚C in daytime.

The weak and moderate hesitation of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula on November 14-15 is generally favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

