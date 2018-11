By Trend

An Azerbaijani citizen Haldun Hajiyev has been detained in Turkey and extradited to Azerbaijan, the Foreign Ministry said in a message on Nov.13.

He was wanted under article 178 (fraud) and 320 (forgery, issuance or sale of official documents, state awards, seals, stamps, forms or use of forged documents) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

---

