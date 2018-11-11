By Trend

Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent letters of condolences to Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar and Chief of the General Staff, Army General Yasar Guler in connection with the death of soldiers as a result of an explosion occurred at an ammunition depot in Hakkari province, Turkey.

"I am deeply shocked by the news of the death and injury of military personnel as a result of an explosion occurred at an ammunition depot in Hakkari province of the fraternal Republic of Turkey," the letter says. "Your grief is our grief too."

"I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the deceased, share the sorrow and grief of their relatives and express my deep condolences to their families," the letter says. "I wish speedy recovery to the wounded."