By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Croatia will be a new step in the relations between the two countries, Azerbaijani MP Musa Gasimli told Trend.

Gasimli was commenting on President Aliyev’s official visit to Croatia.

“This visit is of great importance,” the MP said. “The international legal framework of the Azerbaijan-Croatia relations has been created. The countries cooperate in the political, trade, economic, scientific, technical, cultural and humanitarian spheres.”

"Croatia is located in one of the most important geopolitical regions in the world,” Gasimli said. “Azerbaijan is implementing a number of projects in the Balkan region. In my opinion, President Aliyev’s visit to Croatia will be a new step in the relations between the two countries."

The MP added that the documents signed during the visit will give an opportunity for the growth of trade turnover between the two countries and promote the implementation of joint investment projects.

