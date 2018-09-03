By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy, mostly dry on September 4.

North-east wind will be replaced with south-east wind in the afternoon.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +19-23˚C at night, +27-32˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +20-22˚C at night, + 29-31˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 760mm; relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 35-45% in the afternoon.

Sea water temperature will be 24-25 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 25-26 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh).

The weather will be mainly dry in country's regions. However, short rain is expected in some areas in the morning and evening. East wind will blow. The temperature will be +17-22˚C at night, +29-34˚C in daytime, +9-14˚C in mountains at night, +18-23˚C.

Medical-meteorological forecast

The meteorological factors in the Absheron peninsula on September 4 are particularly favorable for meteorological people.

