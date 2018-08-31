By Trend

Foreign Minister of Japan Taro Kono will visit Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani embassy in Japan said in a message on August 31.

The visit is scheduled for September 5-6.

Azerbaijan and Japan established diplomatic relations in 1992. Over the period of cooperation, more than 20 agreements in the humanitarian, economic and other spheres have been signed. The two countries have established inter-parliamentary friendship groups, as well as a joint intergovernmental commission.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, trade turnover with Japan in January-July 2018 amounted to about $148.5 million. Almost the entire amount of turnover fell on the import of Japanese products to Azerbaijan.

---

