By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov may meet his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan as part of the upcoming UN General Assembly session, Hikmet Hajiyev, spokesman of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said at a press conference on Aug. 31.

He said that the session will be held in September in New York with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

