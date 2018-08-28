28 August 2018 12:05 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
Turkish parliament speaker Binali Yildirim will visit Azerbaijan on Aug. 28, the Turkish parliament said in a message.
Yildirim’s visit to Azerbaijan will last for two days.
Yildirim’s visit will be the first one after his appointment to the post of parliament speaker.
During the visit, he will hold a number of meetings with Azerbaijani officials.
Binali Yildirim was elected speaker of the Turkish parliament on July 12.
