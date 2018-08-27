Naila Huseynli

Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan create the Center for Nomadic Civilization.

The corresponding resolution of the Government of Kazakhstan is published on the website of the information and legal system of normative legal acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Adilet".

The center will be located in Bishkek. The mission of the Center is to create a sphere of mutual trust and cooperation between the Turkic-speaking peoples, and other states through the development of sport, as well as organize sport events and popularize the heritage of each nation and state with the traditions of nomadic culture, and deepen integration through sport.

The head of the Center will be appointed by the Council of Heads of State of the Turkic Council on the recommendation of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Turkic Council.

He will be elected for a term of four years. The first president of the Center will be the representative of Kyrgyzstan. The working languages of the Center are the state languages of the parties, as well as the English language.

The Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) was established by the current members, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey in 2009.

Turkic Council has been constructed on four main pillars as common history, common language, common identity and common culture. It aims to broaden the existing bilateral cooperation areas such as economy, science, education, transportation, customs, tourism and other various fields between the Member States into multilateral cooperation for the benefit of the region.

