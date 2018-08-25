Trend:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has visited the Alley of Martyrs to pay respect to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity.

A guard of honor was lined up for the German Chancellor at the Alley of Martyrs.

She laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The state anthems of Azerbaijan and Germany were played.

Angela Merkel enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as she was informed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment work in the capital of Azerbaijan.