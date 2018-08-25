Trend:

An official welcome ceremony has been held for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is on a visit in Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was arranged for the German Chancellor in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the German Chancellor.

President Ilham Aliyev and Chancellor Angela Merkel reviewed the guard of honor.

The German Chancellor saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

Then the state anthems of Germany and Azerbaijan were played.

State and government officials of Azerbaijan were introduced to Chancellor Angela Merkel, and members of the German delegation were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev.

The guard of honor marched in front of the two leaders to the accompaniment of a military march. The president and the chancellor then posed for official photos.